In a world that seems more geared toward test scores and rankings, and the negativity that follows when students do poorly, the importance of hands-on learning often seems to get overlooked.
Even more overlooked are the opportunities teachers take out of the classroom to improve themselves, to learn on behalf of their students.
While many teachers spend the summer readying for the fall, one Byron-Bergen teacher stood out recently and he deserves credit for the journey he took.
As reported by The Daily News in stories of June 15 and July 21, Byron-Bergen science teacher Peter Spence was one of 15 educators chosen to take part in the week long 2023 Lake Ontario Shipboard Science Workshop, hosted by New York Sea Grant. It’s not a conference in a fancy hotel in a big city, but instead is aboard a boat on Lake Ontario.
Spence called the Environmental Protection Agency’s largest Great Lakes research vessel – the 180-foot-long Lake Guardian – his home for a week.
The journey began in Rochester on July 6 where Spence joined teachers from six other New York-based schools, and other Great Lakes states of Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. The learned alongside federal scientists, and those from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Cornell University, and the Great Lakes Research Consortium.
Nate Drag, NYSG’s Great Lakes literary specialist, said the workshop “increases teachers’ understanding of the Great Lakes’ unparalleled value and fosters creation of personalized teaching resources to spark student interest in the world’s largest surface freshwater system.”
Drag guided teachers in developing lesson plans and curricula to take back to their classrooms to inspire students.
Spence, who called the week a “once in a career” opportunity, said in the June 15 story that he was looking “forward to working alongside my colleagues to develop new real-world strategies to bring awareness about the Great Lakes to my students.”
The annual expedition collected data in several locations, looking at algae, zooplankton and benthic organisms. The latter live on, in, or near the bottom of a sea, river, lake, or stream and are often invertebrates.
Spence, as noted in the July 21 story, was a member of the team examining differences in zooplankton populations from the east to the west end of the lake. The group also used acoustic (sonar) techniques to locate migratory shrimp species that stay on the bottom of the lake during the day and move toward the surface at night, collected blue-green algae levels at depths up to 40 meters and quagga mussel populations from 60 to 120 meters deep.
The workshop’s mission aligns well with Spence’s role as a teacher of classes that include living environment and Advanced Placement environmental science.
“The Great Lakes have always been of interest to me, being that we live so near them. I think it’s a great opportunity for students to see the bigger picture,” Spence said.
He is already looking to replicate one memorable experiment that showed how pressure impacts volume.
The experiment saw the crew submerge Styrofoam cups in one of the deepest parts of Lake Ontario. The water pressure compressed the cups to about half of their original size, Spence said.
“I plan to have my students write their names on Styrofoam cups which I will send to the EPA for this experiment,” Spence said. “After they have been submerged in Lake Superior and returned to us, the students can measure the changes.”
Spence taking a week out of his summer to learn on behalf of his students is to be commended. His students will benefit greatly and collectively they will study hands-on the ecology of Lake Ontario and hopefully the lessons will be lifelong as the next generation will need to become good stewards of our environment.