This editorial was published in the New York Daily News

The myth of the “good guy with the gun” is most often deployed as a cudgel to distract from the fact that guns in this country are most often not used for self-defense, but for crime, escalating grievances from petty to deadly, and generally providing easy opportunity for people to shoot themselves and their relatives, friends and coworkers either on purpose or, as is tragically frequent, on accident.

Tribune Wire