(Having recently stepped in a pile of dung, I was reminded of this from 2018.)
It is truly one of the mysteries of life and one of my biggest fears was that I would die before knowing the answer.
Why does a wombat have cube-shaped poops?
The first time I came across this phenomena was during a walk-a-bout in the Outback.
“What’s that smell?” my guide asked.
“I don’t know. Could be me. I haven’t bathed in 12 days,” I replied.
“Check your boots,” he said.
I did, and lo and behold, I had stepped in dung.
I flicked it off with a stick and it plopped to the ground.
Nearby I noticed a pile of dung, all cube-shaped.
“That’s wombat dung,” my guide said.
“Why is it cubed?” I asked.
“Beats me,” he said.
I spent the rest of the walk contemplating this mystery, one that has plagued me ever since that fateful day.
I hunt and come across poop all the time. I can identify nearly any kind of dung.
Rabbits leave tiny, round-shaped pellets, as do deer, though their poop is more oval in shape.
Fox poop is easy, with chunks of semi-digested small furry creatures visible to the naked eye.
Never have I come across cube-shaped poop, most likely because finding a wombat in the wilds of Western New York is quite rare.
Still, I always wondered. Why?
Now we know, thanks to, who else? A team of university researchers with nothing better to do.
In a joint effort by University of Tasmania and Georgia Institute of Technology, the answer is: The wombat’s intestines stretch unevenly, creating edges on the poop, leading to cubing.
“The weird thing is that if you open up a wombat you actually find that the cubes become formed in the lower part of the intestine, before they exit the body,” one of the authors of the study said.
Yes, that is weird. I did not notice that the last time I opened a wombat.
To be fair, no wombats were injured during this major study. Instead, scientists used wombats that had been hit by cars in Tasmania and had to be euthanized.
Really. Wombats must be one tough marsupial.
Anyway, that’s what researchers discovered and it was the highlight of the 71st Annual Meeting of the American Physical Society’s Division of Fluid Dynamics in Atlanta last Sunday.
Yes, that is a real thing. For 71 years!
“Basically around the circumference [of the intestine], there are some parts that are more stretchy and some parts that are more stiff,” Tasmanian scientist Scott Carver said. “And that is what creates the edges and the cubing.”
Stretchy is my favorite scientific term.
The study’s authors said the findings could have implications beyond the natural world, by helping to provide insight into new manufacturing techniques.
“There is a long history of people looking to the natural world for innovations in human society,” Carver said. “This potentially reveals another mechanism of producing cubed-shaped objects and in that sense it could contribute to thinking about manufacturing these sorts of objects in different ways.”
Finally a better way to make building blocks.
Now if they can only answer that other lingering mystery of the animal kingdom.
If someone eats a Lego piece, how long does it take to, uh, exit the system?
Thanks to another crack team of Australian scientists, the answer is 1.7 days.
Yes, researchers at the University of Melbourne actually did this experiment.
Now only if they get figure out why, exactly, did the chicken cross the road?
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com)