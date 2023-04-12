Joe Biden should worry about more dead migrants

Migrants warm themselves with burning trash over a log on the banks of the Rio Grande river in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on Dec. 21, as others stand in line for the opportunity to ask for asylum on the U.S. side of the border. Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — 7,697 dead or missing.

That’s just the number tracked by the Missing Migrants Project, launched by the International Organization for Migration, from its inception in 2014 until March 2023. There are sure to be many more — stuck in the mud of the Darien Gap, dead somewhere in Mexico along the tracks of “The Beast,” under the waters of the Caribbean or baking in the Arizona desert, at the end of a journey that began thousands of miles south, in Tegucigalpa or Caracas.

