Nintendo must plot an exit from Switch’s uncharted territory

LJ Hale poses with Luigi and Mario at Super Nintendo World on Jan. 12 in Los Angeles The theme park opened to the public on Feb. 17. Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — The moment that Nintendo investors have dreaded for years is finally here: peak Switch. Sales of its mainstay console are falling along with profits.

The Kyoto firm cut its outlook for the year ending March to 18 million units after a disappointing holiday season. During the height of the pandemic, it shifted nearly 29 million machines.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1