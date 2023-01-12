Pope Benedict and the art of strategic retirement

Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd at a Mass in Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2008, in New York City. Laurence Kesterson/Philadelphia Inquirer/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — The death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on the last day of 2022 marked the end of an awkward period in the history of the Holy See — a time when two popes coexisted.

The longer-term effects of the double-headed papacy remain to be seen — along with whether Francis, who was elected when Benedict retired in 2013, can now reign unshackled by the politesse demanded by the august but often inimical presence of his predecessor. The career of Joseph Ratzinger, however, is one that will benefit the study of how retirement can be wielded as a strategy to further one’s ambitions.

