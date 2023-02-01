Is ChatGPT actually exposing problems with college education?

ChatGPT is a conversational artificial intelligence software application developed by OpenAI. (Rokas Tenys/Dreamstime/TNS)

ChatGPT is the latest artificial intelligence disrupter. It provides informed answers to questions, generating text with the capability of creating essays around topics. The tool employs machine learning to produce such text and mimic human conversation.

Like many new AI tools, there will be enthusiastic supporters and cautious detractors. Some of the most vociferous critics are coming out of higher education.

Tribune Wire