Nuclear fusion is the energy source of the future

James Broughel

Last month, nuclear fusion topped headlines around the world when scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California announced an essential milestone in developing this nascent technology.

They achieved “ignition,” meaning more energy came out of a reaction than was needed to make the reaction happen in the first place. Despite some significant remaining challenges, there are strong reasons to believe a fusion-powered future awaits us.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1