WATERTOWN — A tragic story tailor-made for news media saturation has somehow failed to gain traction.

Kerisha Johnson, a 36-year-old Louisiana resident, died early April 16 after being shot in her car. She stopped at a Baton Rouge house to pick up some individuals attending a party there when several teenagers reportedly fired shots at her. She was pregnant and anticipated giving birth to her child at any time when she was murdered.

