WATERTOWN — A tragic story tailor-made for news media saturation has somehow failed to gain traction.
Kerisha Johnson, a 36-year-old Louisiana resident, died early April 16 after being shot in her car. She stopped at a Baton Rouge house to pick up some individuals attending a party there when several teenagers reportedly fired shots at her. She was pregnant and anticipated giving birth to her child at any time when she was murdered.
Law enforcement agents arrested three 19-year-old suspects: Derrick Curry, Gregory Parker and Marques Porch. Officials charged them with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.
The suspects reportedly told police that they mistook Johnson’s car for another vehicle that had previously driven by the house. Someone in that car fired several shots into the air.
Given our obsession with guns, this story should be a major news item of discussion across the country. A young woman on the verge of giving birth is murdered simply because she was at the wrong place at the wrong time.
But yet, the account of Johnson’s death hardly made a dent in the news cycle last week. After conducting an internet search, the largest news outlets I found to have reported on this incident were the New York Post and ABC News. Most of the other stories that I came across online were from Baton Rouge-based media organizations.
This is perplexing seeing that gun violence is a significant concern among Americans. Some news accounts of people being murdered with firearms are featured prominently on numerous websites and generate much discussion about how to reduce such incidents.
However, Johnson’s murder doesn’t fit nicely into the popular narrative about gun violence. She unfortunately was a Black American killed, according to law enforcement authorities, by other Black Americans. This is no longer of much interest to many of those who highlight violence against Black people and promote methods to curb abuse on the part of police officers as well as gun control measures.
Two recent shooting incidents show the emphasis that many people make when discussing violence.
Robert Singletary, a 24-year-old North Carolina resident, allegedly shot a 6-year-old girl and both her parents April 18 when a basketball that some children were playing with rolled into his hard (the girl, by the way, was not one of those playing with the basketball — she just happened to be standing nearby). He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Andrew Lester, an 85-year-old Kansas City resident, reportedly shot a 16-year youth who rang Lester’s doorbell by mistake April 13. Lester was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
In both of these incidents, the suspects belong to different racial groups than do the victims. Yet only one of them garnered attention for the potential racial aspect of the crime.
Singletary is a Black man who reportedly shot white members of a family. Lester is a white man who allegedly shot a Black teenager.
Unless you saw photos of the suspect and victims in Singletary’s case, you likely wouldn’t have any clue there was a possible interracial element. But you can’t escape this fact in Lester’s case; this is highlighted in both the headlines and leads of many articles reporting on the incident.
Today, acts of violence receive much more attention when they can be cast as the result of white racism. There are certainly far too many instances of this occurring throughout the country. But do we diminish the overall problem of violence by hyping only one aspect of it?
The issue of “black on black” crime is a sensitive topic, particularly among progressives. They state — correctly — that the phrase is often used by individuals who have a serious bias against Black people and claim they are inherently more violent than are whites.
I agree with progressives on this point. Far too many people use incidents of crime involving Black people to infer their race makes them more violent. This is wrong, demonstrates prejudice and lacks evidence.
But many progressives take this stance too far and attempt to cut off any discussion about these crime statistics. As some Black communities are plagued by violence caused by a portion of the people living there, it’s a critical issue to examine.
Blacks make up about 13% of the U.S. population but account for an alarmingly high number of offenders in violent crime. In contrast, whites make up about 60% of the U.S. population and have lower numbers in some categories of violence.
In 2018, Blacks represented 29% of violent crime offenders and 35% of violent crime offenders for incidents reported to police, according to a January 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics. Blacks were overrepresented among individuals arrested for nonfatal violent crimes (33%) and for serious nonfatal violent crimes (36%) relative to their overall demographics, the report said.
White offenders were underrepresented among individuals arrested for nonfatal violent crimes (46%) relative to their representation among offenders identified by victims (52%), according to the report. When limited to offenders in incidents reported to police, white people were found to be arrested proportionate to their criminal involvement (48%), the report said.
In 2019, Blacks were identified as the offenders in 6,425 cases of the 16,245 murders reported that year (39%), according to information from the FBI’s 2019 Uniform Crime Reporting Program. On the other hand, whites were identified as the offenders in 4,728 cases of murder that year (29%), the 2019 UCR stated.
One caveat here is that these statistics represent cases where the offender’s race is known. They do not account for cases where the offender’s race is unknown.
It’s well documented that Black offenders of violent crime represent a small portion of the overall Black community. But those who engage in violence commit a lot of it, and it’s primarily attributed to the behavior of gang members.
Most of those who kill white people are other whites (81%), and most of those who kill Black people are other Blacks (89%), according to 2018 data from the FBI as cited in a USA Today story published Sept. 29, 2020. In 2018, 16% of white victims were killed by Black offenders and 8% of Black victims were killed by white offenders, the article reported.
Many people point out the devastating effects of long-term discrimination that blacks have confronted when analyzing violence — this argument has validity. Denying members of a particular group the full benefits of social and economic freedom will inevitably lead to some dysfunction.
But as with other instances of inequality, racism isn’t the only contributing factor. Cultural trends that serve people poorly may hamper advancement as much as any other issue.
About 72% of Black babies are born out of wedlock, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This doesn’t mean that all of these infants are raised in single-parent households; these families could include both parents who chose not to marry.
But the number of Black children raised in single-parent homes — particularly those with no fathers — is strikingly high. According to information from the Kids Count Data Center run by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, 64% of Black children live in single-family households. Obviously, this will adversely affect many of these children: Single-parent families are more likely to struggle financially because there’s only one parent supporting an entire household.
And the emotional effect can be just as damaging. Youths need good role models to help them reach maturity, and boys who are estranged from their fathers are frequently denied this vital experience. But like other uncomfortable truths, many progressives downplay this phenomenon: It’s not proper to discuss flaws with any segment of the Black community because, they believe, it’s all about racism.
The reality, however, is that this isn’t the case. This isn’t to minimize the ongoing consequences of racism against Black Americans; it’s just that there are other factors that thwart many Blacks from improving their lives. And refusing to talk about these issues does not help reduce their obstacles to enjoying all that our country has to offer.
In addition, not demanding that Black people hold themselves accountable for the flaws in their culture displays what’s called the soft bigotry of low expectations: We don’t believe that all Black Americans are capable of behaving better, of living up to norms of decency. Isn’t that, in a way, racist?
If Black lives matter — as they should — we need to confront all the threats that Black Americans face when it comes to violence. Ignoring these problems within the Black community will continue to put its members at tremendous risk and thus ensure that their victimization goes on.
Jerry Moore is the editorial page editor for the Watertown Daily Times. Readers may send emails to jmoore@wdt.net.