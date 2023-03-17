The people of the Emerald Isle know all too well the hardships of attaining freedom. Their patron saint exemplified this struggle.

A 16-year-old lad named Patricius found himself captured by marauding barbarians and taken from his British home. His status as a citizen of the Roman Empire failed to keep him safe. He became a slave to an Irish king named Miliucc.

