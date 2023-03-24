A year in, the Federal Reserve’s scramble is starting to look costly

The Federal Reserve Building in Washington. Paul Brady/Dreamstime/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — Exactly a year into its campaign of monetary policy tightening, the Federal Reserve faces its toughest set of choices yet: It can forge ahead with its inflation fight or pivot to address growing banking-sector fears.

Behind Door No. 1: an ever-approaching recession. Behind Door No. 2: entrenched inflation. Unfortunately, it’s looking like a lose-lose scenario of policymakers’ own making.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1