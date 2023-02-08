AUTOMATION

A Simbe Robotics Inc. Tally shelf-scanning robot travels through an aisle at a Giant Eagle Inc. Market District supermarket in Pittsburgh on Oct. 29, 2019. The Amazon.com Inc. threat has forced the grocery industry to experiment with shelf-scanning robots, dynamic pricing software, smart carts, mobile-checkout systems and automated mini-warehouses in the back of stores. Bloomberg photo

 Bloomberg

NEW YORK — Walmart inched closer to a $15 minimum wage last month, drawing tepid praise from even some of its strongest critics.

The largest U.S. employer joined Macy’s, CVS Health and Target, all of which have raised starting wages in the pandemic era of labor shortages and soaring inflation. While $15 (or $14 in Walmart’s case) is just enough for a full-time worker with no children to live in the U.S. county with the lowest cost of living, these are moves in the right direction.

