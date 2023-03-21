For over 15 years now, I have been closely associated with what was Arc of Livingston-Wyoming and has recently become Arc GLOW, and continue to be amazed at what an exemplary agency it is in caring for developmentally disabled individuals of all ages through a variety of programs, i.e. residential, educational, vocational, recreational, etc.
I was quite shocked, disappointed, and actually angry to learn that DSP (direct support professional) staff working for the state system as opposed to more “private” agencies such as The Arc New York have and have always had such significantly higher compensation for the same work. Equal pay for an equal day does not happen as it rightfully should.
It is time that those making budgetary decisions in Albany become fair to all its constituents and level the pay scale for all DSPs throughout New York state, regardless of their agency. It is also time that the general public become aware of such discriminatory discrepancies and join in advocating for those employees who deserve equal pay and a more adequate standard of living wage for the work they do every day.
Parent and Arc GLOW Board Member
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.