The month of March has been Arc GLOW’s time to shine! We received Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month proclamations from the Legislatures and Boards of Supervisors in our four-county service area. We appreciate the support of our local governments, business partners, families, volunteers, staff and individuals served. Because of this support, Arc GLOW is the leading area service provider for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities. We are committed to helping infants through seniors live fulfilling lives.
Arc GLOW’s roots began over 60 years ago with the founding of the Livingston-Wyoming Chapter in 1961; Genesee Chapter in 1966 and Orleans Chapter in 1970. As Arc GLOW, we have our sights set on becoming the provider of choice and employer of choice across the GLOW region. The State of New York is preventing this, because State employees providing the same services, receive a starting wage almost double of what nonprofits can offer.