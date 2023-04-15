Our rapidly warming climate is hurting farmers, and by extension the amount we’ll increasingly be paying for food. Poor harvests from hot, dry summers and the investments dairy farmers will have to make to keep their cows cool and productive are the direct result of our continuing to burn heat-trapping methane gas.
The All-Electric Building Act would ensure new construction is free from climate-polluting fumes, safer to live in and, with air source heating and cooling, cheaper to build. The NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) Act would further save continuing ratepayers the fees to cover unnecessary expansion of gas infrastructure.
Reducing our dependence on gas in favor of U.S.-sourced solar and wind power, and moving to electric buildings, keeping in mind that nobody is forcing existing homeowners to electrify, is good for Western New Yorkers.
Those gas companies fighting the future have ample opportunity for new lines of business, like large-scale geothermal heating and cooling projects like National Grid is pioneering in Massachusetts.
Senator Borello, your support for the All-Electric Building Act and NY HEAT would greatly benefit constituents, from farmers to retired teachers like myself. Please consider it.
Saxton is co-chair of the Western New York Chapter of the Climate Reality Project.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.