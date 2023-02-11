Editor:
Thank you for your Feb. 9 piece “New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?”. This unbiased, informative piece is a valuable resource for your readers.
My 2,100 square foot home has had heating/cooling and hot water by our geothermal system for ten years. There really is no downside regarding our experience and comfort. To add to the mix, we added solar on the roof, both our cars are Chevy EVs (Bolt/Volt) and we have many electric appliances. Our motivation was understanding the dire consequences with weather disruption and species extinction if we pass this action to the next generation. There are large subsidies available now. Check out which offers tools for us to take advantage.
Heat-trapping emissions from buildings are one of the big three climate disruptors. But New Yorkers should know that they don’t have to act immediately to electrify their gas, oil or propane-fueled homes. In fact, no action whatever is required until a gas heating appliance needs replacement. Starting in 2030, gas heating systems will no longer be for sale for smaller residential buildings; 2035 for commercial and larger residential buildings. Gas stoves are entirely exempt, and will continue to be available.
The All-Electric Building Act, included in Governor Kathy Hochul’s Executive Budget, would require newly-built homes to be gas-free by 2026, commercial and large apartment buildings by 2029. State Assembly leader Carl Heastie must drop his opposition and allow this bill to get a floor.