Editor:
In mid-May, this paper focused on refugee resettlement, possibly in our community.
The consistent response of our politicians — from Livingston County Board of Supervisors Chair David LeFeber, to State Senator Pamela Helming, to Representative Claudia Tenney — seemed to me one of outrage, and criticism of those seeking housing and care for these people.
Some criticism is warranted, if indeed our governor, and others charged with furthering refugees’ hope and safety, have not informed or consulted with our local government and other providers.
What deeply troubles me, however, is the seeming unwillingness to correct the situation in a positive way. We should proactively seek information; learn the needs of these folks who have given up so much; determine what we can do to help.
I include one refugee’s story here:
Pedro is from Guatemala. Why is he fleeing that country? His uncle and brothers had been shot. He believes the perpetrators are a drug trafficking organization. Fearing further reprisal, he moves his wife and two daughters and himself to escape detection. Then, his 13-year-old daughter is found dead in an alleyway — I will not tell here what she suffered. They come to us.
(From Anthony W. Fontes, assistant professor of human security, American University School of International Service.)
For many, many desperate reasons, they seek refuge. Let’s hear their stories before we turn them away.
My heart aches.
Yet comments come from our politicians that they “make our community unsafe; they are “illegally entered migrants;” and our politicians and populace are “incredulous and furious.” What is our fear? And what is it compared to these people’s? They want to work. They want safety. Is it so hard to help, rather than declare states of emergency and claim “No room at the inn?”
I read that even shuttered state prisons, proposed as shelters, have been met with ”criticism from many sides, and slow progress over all.”
I know our community is better than this. We can be safe, and give safety and hope to those in need as well.
Mary Lester
Hemlock