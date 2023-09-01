Editor:
Regarding your Aug. 29th editorial, “New York lacks capacity to meet ambitious climate goals,” Your conclusions are not only incorrect, but reflect precisely what the gas lobby, which is trying to slow walk the gas transition your editorial admits is crucial to our lives, is trying to scare us into believing.
The short-term deficit in electric transmission determined by the New York Independent System operator is a period of nine hours in New York City in the summer of 2025. In response, the NYISO has put out a solicitation for competitive reliability solutions to address this potential shortfall. In 2026, when the Champlain Hudson Power Express comes online, New York City will have a surplus of electric power to meet its projected needs. Their long-term job is to ensure energy reliability ahead of need.
The New York Power Authority, authorized by the Build Public Renewables Act in 2023 to build infrastructure when private investment has not kept pace, has just seen its Moody’s bond rating upgraded from stable to positive because of its financial success, and the bond rating of its affiliate SFP Transmission to A1 from A2. These bonds are financed by revenue from successful transmission projects like the complete Smart Path Reliability Transmission Project and the Central East Energy Connect Project both on time and on budget.
We need to focus on speeding the transition from dirty energy to clean, and not give into the gas industry’s fearmongering and disinformation efforts.
Joanne Scanlon
Rush
Editor’s note: The “Another View” editorial from the Watertown Daily Times, was based on a state Comptroller’s Office report. The entire report is available at https://www.osc.state.ny.us/files/reports/pdf/renewable-electricity-in-nys.pdf