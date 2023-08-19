Editor:
Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s Aug. 1 report on New York State’s renewable energy progress is certainly a “reality check,” as your headline states, but not in the way put forward by Assembly Member Will Barclay (“Barclay: Comptroller report offers state a reality check on energy overhaul.” Aug. 11.)
The “reality check” is not that renewable energy is unreliable and unaffordable, as Mr. Barclay argues, but that New York must redouble its efforts to bring more of it online, do it faster, and find solutions so that costs will not burden consumers.
Mr. Barclay uses as a misleading example a reliability shortfall projected for New York City. According to NYISO in its letter of Aug. 4, 2023 soliciting competitive bids for reliability solutions, this temporary shortfall is projected to occur “for a duration of nine hours on the peak summer day” in 2025. Starting in 2026, when the Champlain Hudson Power Express is expected to start bringing power to New York City from Quebec’s hydroelectric system, there will again be a capacity surplus.
Mr. Barclay’s message is that the goals of New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act are unrealistic and therefore we need to retain our reliance on fossil fuels. This is the argument put forward by the fossil fuel industry and political allies such as Mr. Barclay.
By a wide margin, New Yorkers want to protect our environment — and that includes fighting the catastrophic climate changes being caused by burning fossil fuels. Gov. Kathy Hochul and the leaders of the State Senate and Assembly must stand firm against these special interests and do what Mr. DiNapoli’s report calls for: “supercharge” efforts to meet the renewable goals of the CLCPA.
Lynn Saxton
Warsaw
Lynn Saxton is co-chair of the Western New York Chapter of the Climate Reality Project.