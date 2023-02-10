Editor:

In a recent interview with Newsmax, (1/30/23), Claudia Tenney complained that raising the debt limit is driving inflation. I am just dumbstruck at the ignorance of this statement. Raising the debt limit does not authorize any new spending; it simply allows the government to pay its obligations. Both Democrats and Republicans have contributed to the national debt; in fact about $7.8 trillion of the $31.4 trillion debt that now must be paid, or 24.8% of the debt, came from the Trump administration. Raising the debt ceiling is an obligation and is not negotiable. Defaulting on the debt could result in global economic catastrophe.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.