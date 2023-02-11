Of course, Reps. Elise M. Stefanik and Claudia L. Tenney disparaged President Biden and his State of the Union address (“Stefanik, Tenney react to Biden’s State of the Union Address,” Feb. 9). According to their usual standard, they made some pretty bizarre remarks, including proclaiming that asylum seekers are the ones smuggling fentanyl. But according U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 90% of fentanyl smuggling is done by U.S. citizens via legal border crossings.
That aside, President Biden is putting money where his mouth is with the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation to slash heat-trapping methane gas emissions that are causing climate disruption. It will benefit all Americans, with Western New York sharing a big chunk of its economic boost.
The state is seeing a big leap in green jobs. This sector was the first to recover from the pandemic and it’s still growing. Jobs in solar power are especially plentiful. A new tax credit program is kicking into effect this year, adding to existing rebates and making electric home heating and cars even more affordable.
Governor Kathy Hochul must keep up the good work of upgrading our electric transmission capacity and getting as many solar and wind projects connected to the grid as possible. This great nation is getting left behind. The EU is already generating more of its power from wind and solar than from gas. Let’s make America clean again. And let’s make America energy independent as only local wind and solar can do.
