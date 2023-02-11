Editor:

Of course, Reps. Elise M. Stefanik and Claudia L. Tenney disparaged President Biden and his State of the Union address (“Stefanik, Tenney react to Biden’s State of the Union Address,” Feb. 9). According to their usual standard, they made some pretty bizarre remarks, including proclaiming that asylum seekers are the ones smuggling fentanyl. But according U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 90% of fentanyl smuggling is done by U.S. citizens via legal border crossings.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.