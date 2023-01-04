The Climate Action Council’s new scoping plan will remake the New York economy for the better, creating far more green jobs than dirty energy ones lost. Encouraging local clean energy development is one way to make the most of the opportunity.
As the Prison Redevelopment Commission has ascertained, closed prison facilities are a natural choice for clean energy sites (“Report outlines redevelopment recommendations for New York’s closed prisons,” Dec. 27). Prisons don’t do much for the local economy beyond supplying a static number of jobs. Livingston County already lost those jobs when the Livingston Correctional Facility closed in 2019.
Clean energy, a sector in which employment is soaring, is economically revitalizing, encouraging other companies to move in to support the new supply chain. Solar and wind facilities also bring community benefits like school funding.
It’s smart for Livingston County to be working with Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration to make its Build-Ready prison site a clean energy reality and an economic development engine.
