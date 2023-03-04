As New York embarks on the necessary task of implementing its Climate Action Council’s recommendation in its scoping plan, the state’s energy agency NYSERDA has yet to initiate an earnest effort to broadly inform and engage the public about its benefits — something that the plan calls for. The information void is being filled by the fossil fuel industry and its allies with decades of well-documented experience in disseminating disinformation to avert climate action.
Historic winter storms in Western New York have provided a perfect opportunity for the industry to practice the mantra of not letting a good crisis go to waste, and it has set out to brazenly exploit the tragic loss of life for fearmongering against some of the most beneficial aspects of the climate plan. Ironically, the storm losses were mostly the result of an outdated fossil-fuel dependent energy system.
During the holiday blizzard, four people perished in gasoline powered cars, at least 11 in their homes with fossil-fueled heating that doesn’t work in power outages, and one from fossil-fueled carbon monoxide poisoning. UBMD Otolaryngology Clinic in Buffalo suffered more than $100,000 of damage from catastrophic failure of their gas heating system. During the same cold snap, and also amid the terrible 2021 Texas winter storm, widespread gas network failures shut down power plants and caused millions of downstate customers to receive emergency warnings to curtail heating. Hundreds of NYCHA residents in New York City are without gas, some for weeks and months, due to dangerous leaks.
The price of fracked methane sold as “natural” gas is as capricious as its infrastructure. The United States recently became the world’s largest liquified natural gas exporter, leaving its domestic prices at the mercy of the highest international bidders and unpredictable geopolitics. Multiple studies now show that it’s cheaper to both build and power all-electric new homes that save lives and the environment because gas is an awful health hazard and a terrible climate pollutant.
Electrification of our homes and vehicles will also improve safety. Just like we stock up on groceries before storms, we’ll be able to stock up on electrons. A fully charged Ford F-150 Lighting can easily power an induction cooktop, a heat-pump water heater, and a small mini-split or a space heater for two-three days in an emergency. In any case, the climate plan doesn’t prohibit backup generators or pellet stoves.
On the road, a half-charged battery of a stranded EV can run the seat warmers for a couple of days — something that will deplete a conventional vehicle’s fuel in hours even if a snow-covered tailpipe doesn’t turn it into a lethal gas chamber first.
Cold-climate heat pumps and EVs would be just fine in upstate or western New York; much-colder Montreal’s ban on fossil fuels in new construction starts next year, and 80% of new cars sold in Norway are now 100% electric. By the time the climate law’s mandates fully take effect in the middle of the next decade, these technologies will be much cheaper and more versatile with advances in microgrids and vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-vehicle charging.
Contrary to gas utilities’ propaganda, we will not need four times the grid capacity to match the energy content of the inefficient fossil-fuel systems — EVs and cold-climate heat pumps use three times less energy to do the same job.
Electrification is more than about the climate; it’s also about doing more with less, more cleanly, more healthfully, and more reliably — a beautiful future that the purveyors of soot, fumes, smog, and carbon monoxide are hell-bent on delaying because it imperils their profits.
Lynn Saxton and Anshul Gupta volunteer with the Climate Reality Project; Lynn co-chairs its Western New York chapter.
