Solutions needed for housing crisis

State Sen. Pamela A. Helming

Included in the Governor’s proposed budget is an aggressive housing initiative that calls for building 800,000 new homes over the next decade.

The proposal mandates every city, town, and village outside of New York City to increase the number of housing units by one percent every three years. If this directive is not met, the budget includes language giving the state the ultimate ability to override local boards and approve building plans for single and multifamily affordable homes.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1