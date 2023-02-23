One could only imagine if the historic blizzard that hit the region and in particular the city of Buffalo occurred without the availability of natural gas and other fuels that are to be eliminated in New York State’s draconian climate action plan.

NOCO like many other energy companies across the region, continue to invest in new sustainable energy technologies and energy conservation methods to help reduce carbon emissions, which should be the overarching goal of the plan. This investment will continue, but the reality is that certain current technologies cannot be relied on in cold weather extremes.

