As New York embarks on the necessary task of implementing its Climate Action Council’s recommendation in its scoping plan, the state’s energy agency NYSERDA has yet to initiate an earnest effort to broadly inform and engage the public about its benefits — something that the plan calls for. The information void is being filled by the fossil fuel industry and its allies with decades of well-documented experience in disseminating disinformation to avert climate action.

Historic winter storms in Western New York have provided a perfect opportunity for the industry to practice the mantra of not letting a good crisis go to waste, and it has set out to brazenly exploit the tragic loss of life for fearmongering against some of the most beneficial aspects of the climate plan. Ironically, the storm losses were mostly the result of an outdated fossil-fuel dependent energy system.

