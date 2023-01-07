I promised I would never divulge this until she died.
Now that she is dead, I can tell you: I was once interviewed by Barbara Walters.
Unfortunately for me and fortunately for TV viewers, the interview never aired and I was forced, at gunpoint, to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
It was at the height of my fame in the 1990s. I had just won another writing award and was keynote speakering everywhere.
Heck, I even spoke at the Wyoming County Ag Dinner! AND in a first-grade class at John Kennedy School!
Yes, I was hitting my stride and one morning the phone rang.
It was representative for Barbara Walters.
“Ms. Walters would like to interview your for a prime-time special,” the person said.
He called back six times before I stopped hanging up.
I agreed, even though I was terrified at the thought of being grilled by Ms. Walters.
The interview was going to be part of Ms. Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People of the year.
Oooooo! Just like Rosie O’Donnell!
Anyway, the interview ended with Barbara Walters leaping from her chair and wrapping her hands around my neck until I darned near passed out.
Three burly men had to pull her off me and she was hauled away, spewing expletives at me the entire time.
Now that she is dead, I can reveal the interview. While I don’t have actual video, I do have a transcript of my time with Ms. Walters.
The following is a partially redacted portion of the interview:
Barbara: Good evening, Scott. Thank you for being with us tonight.
Me: My pleasure, Baba Wawa.
Barbara: CUUUUUTTTTTT!!! No, no and NOOOO!
Me: I’m sorry. It was a bet. I won $50! I promise, I have the utmost respect for you. I even have a bit of a crush on you.
Barbara: Ahem. I highly doubt that and since you brought it up, let’s go to the letters.
Me: Uh, what letters?
Barbara: Does Diane Sawyer ring a bell?
Me: GULP!
Barbara: You were accused of stalking her, weren’t you?
Me: That was all a misunderstanding. I was only passing by and just happened to glance up at her window. She just happened to be half naked drinking wine in her kitchen.
Barbara: So you sent her 1,989 letters in a two-month period?
Me: I’m a writer, that’s what I do. And she would like me if she got to know me. She would! Put in a good word for me, wouldja?
Barbara: Let’s go on. You are successful, a medium-sized fish in a small pond. Your writing has been described as vapid and sophomoric. Yet, you seem to thrive here in Batavia. How is that so?
Me: Well, my readers are really stupid. They love my many references to boogers and flatulence. I guess they find me funny and insightful.
Barbara: Hmmmph. I guess they are stupid. You weren’t always successful, though, were you?
Me: Is this the part where you get me to cry? Cause I’m not falling for it.
Barbara: Do you remember holding your dog Shannon as she lay dying by the side of the road?
Me: You, sniffle, are, sniffle, mean.
Barbara: You were a thief at one time, too.
Me: What? You mean the Slim Jims? How the heck did you know about that? Ooooo. You are good. Yes, I stole Slim Jims from the A & P. OK? You happy? I’m not proud of it.
Barbara: I think you are.
Me: Well, I did hold the record. Took 86 of them bad boys one night.
Barbara: You quit high school, too, didn’t you? Ran away from home to Colorado, didn’t you? Broke your mother’s heart, didn’t you?
Me: Moved. I didn’t run away. I moved. Temporarily. And I finished high school so &-%-%- why do you have to bring up my past!!!
Barbara: Because you called Me Baba Wawa.
Me: Oh. Right. Sorry, BABA WAWA! What about all those men, huh BABA?? That married senator? That scuzbag attorney Roy Cohn? Huh? Alan Greenspan??? Have you no shame!!! Let’s talk about that, shall we? What kind of tree are you, huh, BABA WAWA! I bet you want to leap out of your chair and kiss me, don’t you? Well you got nothing on Diane Sawyer, you hag. Go ahead! See if I ....AIIIIGGGH!!!
Thus, the interview abruptly ended and I never heard from her again.
I did hear from Diane Sawyer though!
Well, her attorneys.
Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily News. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com.