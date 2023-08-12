(Apparently my spidey senses are not what they used to be since I did not detect the swarm of wasps that attacked me this week. This is from 2007)
Just a whisper of wind cascaded across the forest floor.
I had my back to a tree and I was camouflaged.
And tense.
I sensed something wasn’t right, as if some dark force of nature was ...Watching me.
It wasn’t the first time my instincts rose like bile in my throat. I’ve always had this sixth sense of danger.
I gripped my gun tighter and slowly dragged it off my lap, my finger on the safety. I’ve learned not to move too fast when you’re hunting. The slightest twitch or even a blink of an eye can ruin a chance for a buck or turkey.
Whatever had been watching me was closer now. I could feel it and somewhere in my peripheral vision I could see it. Might have been the twitch of an ear or the sun glistening off a fang, but I knew I saw something.
I knew this was not a deer and whatever it was, it was moving in on me, creeping ever so slowly to my tree and was likely going to rip my throat out before I had a chance to pull the trigger in self defense.
I had to move quickly now so I swung the gun and swiveled my head and set the sights for the approximate location of the beast that had made this a most memorable hunt.
And began to squeeze the trigger.
“A sheep? It’s a sheep?” I said to myself, blinking as if I had just awakened from a terrible nightmare.
It was a sheep. Smack in the middle of the woods, high on a hill overlooking a valley.
It just stood there, staring at me. And it had just three legs.
Really. My father later told me that one of the local farms had sheep and that all the hunters at camp had seen the runaway three-legged one at some time or another.
My senses had not failed me that day, nor have they ever failed me in the woods.
I can spot a deer’s pupils through a tangle of brush, the flick of a tail amidst a goldenrod field or the outline of an ear in the swaying switchgrass.
I always thought it was because I may be the greatest hunter that ever lived.
Now I know better.
Its because I’m nothing but a modern caveman.
So says the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences latest study.
“Like hunter-gatherers in the jungle, modern humans are still experts at spotting predators and prey, despite the developed world’s safe suburbs and indoor lifestyle,” LiveScience.com wrote of the study.
The research reveals that we are “hard-wired to pay attention to other people and animals more so than non-living things.”
In other words, we are constantly on the lookout for danger from lions and tigers and bears, oh my.
Not to mention rabid dogs, snakes, angry chipmunks and the occasional three-legged sheep.
They call it “natural selection,” traits that were passed down to us by our long-ago ancestors and help us survive.
“We’re assuming that natural selection takes a long time to build anything anew and that’s why this is left over from our past,” evolutionary psychologist Leda Cosmides said.
Which is also why men scratch themselves in public, why women drag their husbands by what’s left of their hair to the malls and why men, in response to their women’s chatter, often just grunt.
“Honey, could you take out the garbage?”
“Uhnnnngh! Grrrrr!”
Researchers used a series of photographs and determined that people were faster and more accurate at detecting changes to the photos that involved animals compared with inanimate objects, such as cars.
“People develop phobias for spiders and snakes and things that were ancestral threats,” Yale University researcher Joshua New said. “It’s very infrequent to have somebody afraid of cars or electrical outlets. Those statistically pose much more of a threat to us than a tiger.”
Sure they do.
Mr. New has never faced the menacing glare of an angry three-legged sheep before.
I’d much rather stare down an electrical outlet. Or an SUV.
Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter whose column runs every Saturday. You can contact him at desmitmail@yahoo.com.