On Dec. 23, as village employees shared Christmas wishes with each other before the long holiday weekend, Mother Nature decided to make her appearance as well.
Shortly before the lunch hour, she would strike with vengeance by disabling power in the area of McDonald’s causing a power outage in the southwest section of the Village. Calls for service continued while snowfall and high winds created a curtain of white and blanketed the ground.
As conditions worsened, many businesses made the decision to close early to ensure the safety of their employees and the community.
Overnight she didn’t let up. Actually, conditions deteriorated rapidly! While crews did their best to keep the front of the firehouse clear from snow – which seemed to be an endless effort – they also continued to respond to emergencies.
One of these emergencies was for a woman in labor, with contractions only minutes apart. With zero visibility and up to 7 foot drifts in the middle of the roads, this crew determined it was unsafe and next to impossible to transport to a hospital with an OB unit. After consulting with the professionals at Medina Memorial Hospital, it was determined that the best thing to do was transport there and the knowledge and experience of their staff would take over. A short time later, a baby was born and both baby and mama were happy and healthy.
A while later, before dawn, another crew responded to a call and actually needed a plow escort to get them to the scene. Without this escort, there was no way this ambulance would have made it on scene due to the size of the drifts that were building up in the streets and roads.
After conferring with the director of Emergency Management before sunrise, we both knew that a storm of this magnitude had the potential for serious and even deadly consequences. His coordination and communication with all county entities played an important role in getting out of this thing unscathed.
After navigating the streets in the village, I began to wonder if we would even be able to respond anymore without getting stuck and needing to abandon our vehicles. Fortunately, due to the dedication of the members of our team, we were able to continue responding throughout the day as needed.
The morning of Dec. 24, a countywide driving ban was put into place. The only people that should’ve been on the roads were essential workers. Even in this case, many public safety officials and nursing staff were unable to get to and from work because travel was unsafe. While many people were stranded in the village, some at the Comfort Inn, our personnel were able to transport these folks to the hospital and nursing homes to ensure they had adequate staffing. After dealing with a couple cold exposure “hypothermic” patients, it was determined that crews would go door to door at Lakewood Village, checking on residents and offering transport to the warming center at Oak Orchard School, graciously opened up by the Medina Central School District and overseen by a local woman and her daughter, who sat there for hours ensuring the comfort of those who were there. While fire crews went door to door, police officers offered to help out any way they could, as they were already out there checking on stranded vehicles left in snowbanks and ditches.
That evening, another village resident stepped up for multiple hours to oversee the warming center, allowing the mother and daughter time to go home to take care of some things and check on their home. Thank you to these three ladies for taking the time out of their Christmas Eve, volunteering to serve our community. After several face-to-face and phone conversations with the mayor, his concern for the safety and well-being of the village employees and residents was genuine.
Finally, on Christmas morning, conditions improved, roads opened and people were safely able to celebrate Christmas.
Almost every member of the fire department showed up in our village’s time of need and many of our firefighters and police officers slept overnight at the firehouse to make sure the next shifts were covered and the community’s calls for help were answered.
While I avoided putting any names, I am grateful and proud of our fire department and I am thankful for every agency and every person that stepped up and kicked ass during these 48 hours that we will all remember.
During these 48 hours, Medina Fire Department crews handled 58 recorded calls for service, which does not include check-the-welfare and civilian assists calls, which were well over 200.
In the end, Medina recorded 15.4 inches of snow, 54 mph wind gusts, zero visibility and sub-zero wind chills. I hope you all had a Merry Christmas and I hope you all have a happy and healthy 2023!
Matt Jackson is fire chief of the Village of Medina Fire Department. He originally posted this message to the department’s Facebook page. It is reprinted here with permission.