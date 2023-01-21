As many may know, Mr. James Owen, has long been a solid, dedicated part of the Batavia community and our school district, serving as a substitute for many years after retiring as a teacher from Hamburg, N.Y.
I got to know Jim by chance, seeing him in the hallways or just spending a few minutes talking about history. He truly loved being part of our school system and enjoyed the students. He always said that as a substitute he did his best to keep the class aligned while the teacher was out and to be a role model to the kids as well as listening and learning from them.
He often said the kids taught him a lot about technology and I could tell he appreciated that because he loved to learn.
He had a strong sense of honor towards his parents, something we don’t always see, which I felt was an admirable quality about him.
Over the years I got to see Mr. Owen more often and we would talk whenever he came to sub at the high school. I enjoyed my time with him and learned a lot.
When you got to know Mr. Owen, you could tell he was a hard worker and genuine person. When he became sick last year and was not able to visit as much, there was an emptiness and I think many others felt that way too. All of us had become accustomed to his presence.
Mr. Owen changed so many lives for the better and I as well as many others will truly miss him. I feel lucky to have had him in my life.
Thank you to everyone who surrounded him throughout his life and in his final days. He was loved by more people than I think he could have ever imagined.
Brittany A. Witkop is secretary to the superintendent and the district clerk for the Batavia City School District.
