Mr. Owen loved being part of school

As many may know, Mr. James Owen, has long been a solid, dedicated part of the Batavia community and our school district, serving as a substitute for many years after retiring as a teacher from Hamburg, N.Y.

I got to know Jim by chance, seeing him in the hallways or just spending a few minutes talking about history. He truly loved being part of our school system and enjoyed the students. He always said that as a substitute he did his best to keep the class aligned while the teacher was out and to be a role model to the kids as well as listening and learning from them.

