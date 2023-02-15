Editor:
The view this month is from our pasture watching our animals eating green grass in the middle of February — very crazy weather this year.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 12:09 am
The good thing is we will not have to cut much firewood this summer. All the wood we pilled up will be really seasoned by next fall.
The bad thing is we never got any frost in the ground to spread our organic fertilizer piles this winter. As old as I am can’t remember a winter this late with no frost in the ground.
Another good thing, I think, I’m not sure, is that tapping maple trees with no snow in the woods takes a lot of challenge out of that part.
The sap is running. A lot of syrup has been made but we have no idea if this warm weather will make the maple trees bud early and finish the syrup season early. That remains to be seen.
Our bees on a good note had another cleansing flight this week they never poop in the hive so the 50-degree days are very welcome for them. Another bad thing I have to put some straw over our garlic it is 6 inches up and that is way too early for that. We saw some flowers sticking their heads up also way too early.
The Maple Weekends are the last two weekends in March this is going to be very interesting, to say the least OK. It is a great way to learn about how maple syrup is made. Please take the family and enjoy Western New York, maple producers.
I hope we can get some frost in the ground to help control some insects for the vegetables that we grow. It will be a very interesting spring, to say the least, but for now, we will stay positive in this very negative time being a farmer as only 2 percent of our population try and feed the other 98 percent of the population. Till next view stay healthy and happy.
Paul Trowbridge
Corfu
