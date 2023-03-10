Editor:

We finally have some good news about our capability to support a clean electric future (“Billion-dollar power lines finally inching ahead to help U.S. grids,” March 7), although in New York we’re doing better than inching. The Champlain Hudson Power Express is only one of six major transmission projects the New York Power Authority is overseeing right now.

