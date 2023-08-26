Editor:
Motorized vehicles, plain and simple, are the antagonists of human, self-propelled, two-legged, pedestrians! Indisputable, no? (Of bicyclists too,but that’s a whole other topic, I guess for “bicycle paths”, which this Bank Street Walkability Improvement project will hopefully address).
Now, let me count them,there are nine vehicle entrances and exits on what is essentially only one city block of Bank Street between Main Street and Washington Avenue.
Incredible, no? (And I’m not referring to single-family residential driveways. There are noneon this sector of the street).
Now let me list them,beginning with the east side of Bank,starting at Main:
1. Go-Art parking-pad.
2. YMCA parking-lot.
3. Jerome Senior Apartments and parking-lot.
4. Jerome Center small parking-lot,formerly used for the EMS ambulances.
5. Jerome Center,and main parking-lot.
Continuing with the west side of Bank,starting at Main:
6. Mall parking-lot.
7. Bank of America drive-thru ATM.
8. Alva Place,the actual street.
9. Alva Pl. parking-lot.
And these nine don’t even include the six street intersections entering Bank St., 3 at Main St., and 3 at Washington Ave. That would total 15 entrances and exits to Bank St. in just one city block!
Whew, that’s a lot of work. The extent we will go to for our cars and trucks! Intriguing,no? And to emphasize,I view those cars and trucks as opponents of pedestrians!
This portion of Bank St., a child’s rendition of a gaping monster’s mouth, disjointed and teeth missing, or of a piano’s keyboard missing keys: simply,something has to be done about these excessive vehicular entrances and exits, (little streets, thoroughfares, in themselves), essentially dangerous blank spaces just waiting for a vehicle to make contact with a pedestrian,in order to make this section of Bank Street “pedestrian-friendly,” ”walkable”, whatever you want to call it!
Donald Weyer
Batavia