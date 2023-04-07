Editor:
In the joyful words of Little River Band’s “Lady,” ”Look around you, look up here”. And see new construction going on right down the middle of Batavia, N.Y.on Main Street,for the new YMCA/UMMC hospital facilities.
Don’t forget, a little down the same street,the building of the new space for the Batavia Players Main St. 56 Theater, within the mall. To the west, a new bridge over Tonawanda Creek, on S.Lyon St. And even further west,the new Genesee County Jail. To the east, ongoing construction of a new addition to the DePaul Apartments, directly across from the newly completed Liberty Square apartments. To the south, and nearing completion, a six-story presence on the city’s skyline, the apartment complex, the Ellicott Station redevelopment.
Oh my, round and round the city we go, evidence of economic health and investment. All these “new”s! Who says Batavia is not showing improvement and excitement, if only visibly right now,demonstrated by all these construction projects? Certainly not the workers building them, the bankers and taxpayers financing them, and the government and private business administrators proposing and overseeing them!
I’m impressed!
And don’t forget the future projects still on the drawing-boards: The new Batavia city police facility on the north side; or the major reconstruction/replacement of the sewer line on Bank Street, on the same north side. These rounding out the whole north, south, east, and west symmetrical revitalization of Batavia.
I know that “new construction” is only one of many indicators of economic dynamism; that Batavia has nothing approaching the stratospheric, eye-watering,realm of the $1.4 billion new Buffalo Bills football stadium;that I’m no “Bob the Builder” or “clerk of the works” or even a “sidewalk superintendent” or “homer” cheerleader. But, heh. I just wish that I was currently in the market for one of the jobs on these local “builds”!
Oh yeah,in the words of the great Roy Orbison, long ago,”I’ll be working for the man,working for the man”, until, “yah I’m gonna be the man,gonna be the man.”
Not to “throw a wrench into the works,” though, whatever became of the bike or walking ,or jogging, trail extending from Batavia to points much further west along Tonawanda Creek? Don’t we all need that as a “soft” reward for all the “hard” work going into building and paying for every aforementioned construction project? Just wondering!
Donald Weyer
Batavia
