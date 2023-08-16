Editor:
President Biden is currently barnstorming across America on a Bidenomics propaganda tour. He is bragging about how great my finances are under his administration. But it just sounds like a bunch of hogwash to me
In January 2021, inflation was 1.4 percent, it spiked to 9.1 last year and was at 3.2 percent last month. Just about everything costs more.
When Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2021, the price of gasoline at the Red Apple (where I usually buy my gas) was $2.29. Today the same gallon of gas costs $3.89. This means that under Bidenomics I am paying 70 percent more to get to work. Unfortunately my wages haven’t gone up 70 percent.
Here are some U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that I found on the St. Louis Fed website. The average price for a pound of bread is 26 percent higher than in January 2021. A pound of ground beef costs 49 percent more. A 12 ounce can of frozen orange juice concentrate is currently 42 percent more.
Postage stamps cost 20 percent more. Mortgage rates are double and credit card interest is at an all time high.
According to U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration statistics on the NYSERDA website, the average price per kilowatt-hour of electricity in January 2023 was 33 percent higher in New York than the day Biden took office.
At least when Trump passed trillion dollar spending packages I got some checks. All Bidenomics gives me is rhetoric and higher costs.
Ronald Heppner
Varysburg