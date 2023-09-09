Editor:
Has State Sen. George Borrello never set foot in a big city, particularly New York City (“Borrello pitches turbine bill,” Sept. 7)? The state’s biggest city by far and our economic driver, is, as should be obvious, a densely developed metropolis, including most of Long Island. Where are these one for one wind turbines supposed to go?
What New York City is doing is forging ahead with offshore wind projects, not something Western New York can possibly accommodate, although some of their related manufacturing and logistics will bring us economic benefits. Plus, New York City is growing residential and commercial solar roofs and making the switch to electric buses and trucks.
Hand-waving about home rule is a distraction. Plenty of communities and the land owners leasing their property are fully in favor of land-based wind, which brings economic benefits to local economies without damaging the environment.
State law mandates we clean up climate pollution. And the radically altering climate’s burdens have no respect for geographic boundaries. Western New Yorkers were harmed this summer by record heat and wildfire smoke. Sea level rise that swamps New York City would be a disaster for the entire state.
Governor Kathy Hochul must ease the way for land-based wind projects, and continue to press for offshore wind development.
Nonna Shtipelman
Fairport