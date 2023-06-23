Editor:
Honorable Geno Jankowski, respected President of the Batavia City Council, please lighten up, my good man. We Batavia residents are not criminals, thugs, ruffians, juvenile delinquents, ”grunts” in the military, young children in need of discipline and guidance, and etc., and etc.
We are responsible,tax-paying citizen-civilians of Batavia, whom we beg you to represent! And we get it, we know your Batavia Police Department background (thank you for your service!), and possible military background(?) too. (My own grandfather was a police officer in Buffalo, a stern, wooden, no-nonsense man, not “grandfatherly” in any way).
But your governing style, also stern, absolute, antagonistic, defensive, ”take-no-prisoners,” even autocratic, is turning us civilians off. As well as that of Mr. Bialkowski and Ms. Tabelski, who always seem to be enabling your verbal admonishments and directives and pronouncements, in addition to your actions indicating oppositional attitudes toward us residents. All we ask is that you treat us as mature adults, and we promise to reciprocate in kind in our relationships with you. You are no longer on the police force, or in the inspection line of a military formation or police unit, so please act accordingly.
Concurrently, us citizens are no longer in short-pants and T-shirts awaiting instruction and direction and reproaches from the neighborhood (but retired) policeman!
Hey,Geno, you’re a “sharpshooter”.” Use your ability in that practice: Understand,assess,and act.
To “read” every last one of your Batavia constituents’ needs and wants, then satisfy every last one of them with your expertise in focus, attention, and cool!
Forget about all the condescension, distrust, arrogance and “father knows best” attitude ,displayed periodically in your service, yes service, to we citizens. Continue to do your good job of city governance, which again, periodically, you certainly do.
You made a statement recently to the effect that certain individuals always want to make an issue in the city, a ”racial” issue. (In reference to the question of “block parties.”
Remember, one of your recent campaign slogans was “vote for the 3 “skis”. (You know,sir, JankowSKI, BialkowSKI,and TabelSKI. The Tabelski,who resigned, in deference to his spouse, Rachel, so that she could ascend to the throne, er, position, of Batavia City Manager. You see,some of us residents are paying attention). Your slogan was not overtly “racial,” but it was certainly ethnic, tribal, which some people conflate with “racial”. I’m just saying,be careful, be consistent,and above all, please don’t “speak out of both sides of your mouth”!
nyway,a second current “bone” that I wish to to “pick” with you, Geno: Your voiced stance on the proposal to allow “open” alcoholic beverages in Jackson Square for the Summer music entertainments held there.
I know,and you know, my man, that people will do the “open” regardless of what the law says. So go ahead, allow it. Make it equal with the legalized gambling and marijuana which you have already endorsed and allowed within city limits. Why discriminate against alcohol, since it is probably the oldest, more-acceptable, potential stain on the human strain, and more ingrained in our society, than the other two! It maybe even causes less damage to the human condition,I don’t know.
Plus,the city can maybe wrangle some extra revenue,taxes, licensing fees,from it! Again,don’t allow some things and forbid other things, based on your superior judgement or knowledge of what is moral or immoral; what is right or wrong; what is in accord or in discord, with your personal beliefs! After all, haven’t all those things gotten us to where we are today? “Heaven on earth,” or “hell in a handbasket”?
You,revered residents of Batavia, decide!
In closing, Mr. Jankowski,remember Florence Gioia, sir? Remember Rosemary Christian, sir? You are becoming the cynosure, the lightning rod, of early 21st century Batavia. I haven’t figured out yet whether that is a good, bad, or indifferent happening! Progress forward, or in reverse? Ultimately,the voters will decide. Or will they? We wouldn’t want to miss out on your positive characteristics, but we can well do without your negative ones!
Donald Weyer Batavia