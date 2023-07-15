Editor:
Went to a July outdoor picnic at my son, Tracy’s home and had a great time. It was 5:30 p.m. and the rain had stopped and the weather was beautiful, around 70 degrees.
The food was plentiful and delicious. The burgers were done to perfection and my first corn on the cob was mouth watering. For dessert we had four different kinds of pies, with whipped cream, as well as chocolate chip cookies to eat on the run.
Needless to say we had a great time of fellowship and eating together. This was the start of picnics for me for this summer.
Tomorrow is Fourth of July and the birthday of the United States of America. I am thankful for all those who fought for our American Independence in 1776, and all the soldiers who have fought in the many wars since then to give us the freedoms we now enjoy. Our forefathers fought and sacrificed for these freedoms that we take for granted. Many lost personal fortunes and some even paid with their life. I’ll bet some of you don’t remember all this about the fight for our independence.
We were supposed to learn all this in history class in school, which we most likely did, but being human we do tend to forget. Sometimes we get so busy with everyday life we forget what our ancestors did to give us these freedoms of life and liberty. The parades, fireworks and picnics are some of the many events we enjoy today because of what our forefathers did for all of us centuries ago.
There is also another “One” who died for us to give us Salvation and a Home in Heaven. That person is Jesus! He died on that cross, 2000 years ago to pay for our sins. In John 15:13 it says, “Greater Love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”(NIV). Yes, God gave us Jesus and Jesus gave up his life for us that we might have a home in heaven, if we believe in the sacrifice He made for us.
So, let me remind all of you who read my letters to remember the history of our United States of America and be thankful that we live in the best country in the world. Let us never forget those who have sacrificed for our freedoms. And I will remember them right here at my kitchen table.
Jean Rudolph
Akron
Editor’s note: This letter arrived at The Daily News after July 4.