You did it again, Buffalo Bills football fans and media mouthpieces for the team! You crowned the Bills Super Bowl champions for the 2022-23 season before that season was even one week old. You inducted quarterback Josh Allen into football’s Hall of Fame before he had even completed five full seasons in the NFL. You suggested that head coach Sean McDermott run for U.S. president (really?).
And to put the icing on the cake, you ignored the Bills’ woefully pitiful and amateur performance, but lucky one, against a third-string bench-warming quarterback in their first playoff game this year, against the seriously inadequate Miami Dolphins. What do they say,”Three strikes and you’re out”? (I allowed you four!)
I promise I’ll do a reprise only one more time this season of my yearly refrain to you, respected Bills fans, and to your insufferable and empty yell “Go Bills”: Go Bills, straight to the 2023 Toilet Bowl! And now fans, please give it a rest!
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.