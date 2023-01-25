Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Snow likely. High 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow. Low 26F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.