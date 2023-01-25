Dear Bills fans... give it a rest

Mark Gutman/Daily News Buffalo Bills fans celebrate near Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park before Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Editor:

You did it again, Buffalo Bills football fans and media mouthpieces for the team! You crowned the Bills Super Bowl champions for the 2022-23 season before that season was even one week old. You inducted quarterback Josh Allen into football’s Hall of Fame before he had even completed five full seasons in the NFL. You suggested that head coach Sean McDermott run for U.S. president (really?).

