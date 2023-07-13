Editor:
The best chance for Republicans in the 2024 Presidential Election is for Democrats to keep doing what they’ve been doing.
Democrats should keep shoving their LGBTQ agenda into the faces of every American. Look at how well that worked out for Bud Light. Also, Democrats should ignore science and common sense and keep telling America that men have no physical advantage when competing with women.
President Obama’s personal physician said it is malpractice for Biden’s doctor to claim he is mentally fit. Biden wanders around press conferences like a zombie and mumbles incoherently. He can’t even stick to the prepared scripts he is given to answer questions from reporters who have been given the questions in advance. Democrats should keep lying about his mental fitness.
Kathy Hochul claimed that crime is a Republican conspiracy theory. The DNC should follow her lead since it worked so well for her campaign. Also, Democrats should keep prioritizing the rights of criminals over those of law-abiding citizens.
The University of Chicago reported that Biden’s over regulation is costing Americans $10,000 a year per household. “This is an across-the-board human capital crisis like we haven’t seen for decades,” said Professor Casey Mulligan. Gasoline still costs a dollar and a half more than it did the day Biden took office. Interest rates are through the roof. Homelessness has hit record highs.
Biden’s press secretary should persevere in telling America how happy voters are with his economy.
In 2024, Democrats should keep assuming that Americans are stupid.
Ronald Heppner
Varysburg
(Editor’s Note: President Obama’s former personal physician, Ronny Thomas, is now a Republican Congressman from Texas and adamant supporter of Donald Trump on social media. He did not examine President Joseph Biden personally and made the “malpractice” allegation during an appearance with Sean Hannity on Fox News. Professor Casey Mulligan of the University of Chicago served from September 2018 to August 2019 as chief economist for the Council of Economic Advisers in the Trump Administration and made his “human capital crisis” statement during an appearance on “Fox and Friends.” The White House has denied it receives questions from journalists in advance.)