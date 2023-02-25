Editor:
I awoke late this morning. It was already 8 a.m. and I’m usually awake at 6:30 a.m. and as I slid out of bed I said a quiet thank you to God for a good night’s sleep and another day to rejoice as I headed to the kitchen to make coffee.
After having breakfast I picked up my Bible, had my devotions and prayer time and felt the urge to write another letter to the editor. When I write these letters it seems that the Lord is telling me what to write and I give Him all the credit. Psalm 32: 8 says “I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go: I will counsel you and watch over you.” (NIV). So I do thank God for the inspiration, he gives me in writing these letters.
This past Sunday was Super Bowl Sunday and most everyone was excited about the upcoming game to be played later that day; but not I, as I’m not a fan of sports and I seldom watch a game. Actually I was amazed at how much money was spent on that game and how loyal all the fans were in supporting their special team.
That got me to thinking that as Christians, are we as loyal in our attending church every Sunday, as sports fans are in attending games? Are we willing to give our time and money to worship God, and support Christian values and programs to save the lost, as those sport fans are in spending mega bucks to attend games? Matthew 6:21 says, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (NIV).
Do we skip church when the weather is bad, when sports fans brave the weather no matter how snowy or cold the day may be? Maybe we should take a lesson from all of this Super Bowl hype and decide what is important in life. Every Sunday should be a “Super Bowl Sunday” for all of us who love the Lord and want to serve Him. In the Bible, Romans 12:11a it says, “Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord.”(NIV) Why not include church and worship into our lives for an hour or two and save sports for later in the day? I’m sure there is room for both if we are willing to try. Sometimes I’m inclined to let old age tell me to just skip church and watch a program at home, then I remember that verse in the Bible in Hebrews 10:25a that says, “Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another,” (NIV) and that convinces me to go to church as I need the joy of having fellowship and worship with other believers.
So when Sunday comes you won’t find me at my kitchen table, as I will be at church. And if you are able, won’t you join me in praising God and enjoying a Spirit filled time with Jesus; in whatever Church you choose to attend. Let’s make every Sunday a “Super Sunday.”
Jean Rudolph
Akron
