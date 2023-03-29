So why am I un-accustomably jittery and jumpy and jangly? Am I drinkinking too much coffee? Are my bodily hormones out of whack? Does my diet include an overabundance of processed food?
It’s all because of my money savings!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow later in the day. High near 50F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 1:08 am
So why am I un-accustomably jittery and jumpy and jangly? Am I drinkinking too much coffee? Are my bodily hormones out of whack? Does my diet include an overabundance of processed food?
It’s all because of my money savings!
Somebody’s “asleep at the wheel.. Advance apologies to the band of the same name and their mellifluous sounds.
How many bank failures have occurred since the last U.S. national financial crisis in 2008-09? What,there has already been two in just the past month!
Who, or what, was charged with supervising and regulating financial banking stability issues and problems? Not the President, or the Congress, or the Supreme Court.
The Federal Reserve Board,an independent agency of the U.S. government! For short, the FED. There was controversy when this entity was created in the 1910s,and it has followed it ever since, right up to the present day, now over a century later. But that is not what I’m getting at here.
The FED was directed,in its own modern verbiage,to “stress-test” the financial assets and money of all U.S. banks, to ensure that the basis of all our commercial endeavors, interchanges, and exchanges, the movement of money from one place to another, from one hand to the next, was on a stable and confidence-inducing, footing.
In other words,the FED is concerned with the business of business! Good!
But now the FED comes along and starts to use words and phrases and euphemisms from the medical field: “stress-testing”; “monitor”; “diagnosis”; “treatment”; and the latest, “prevent contagion” from spreading through the banking system. What,we have FED agents moon-lighting as medical practitioners, or medical practitioners pinch-hitting for FED agents? Give me a break, let FED agents be FED agents,and doctors be doctors!
Anyway,getting back to being “asleep at the wheel.”
The FED agents must have been ignoring or disabling all the blips and beeps of the “monitors” used to “diagnose” and “treat” “sick” banks,preventing the banks from “infecting” the banking system with their “contagion”’and thus destroying the “health” of the system,as well as the hard-earned assets of U.S. citizens in that system. Or we wouldn’t have had the two recent bank collapses!
That’s why I’m nervous and anxious!
Donald Weyer
Batavia
Johnson Newspapers 7.1