Editor:
We all remember the empty prison dormitories sitting vacant across the state. All have a fully functional bathroom, shower, kitchen, mess halls, and recreation spaces like gyms and soccer fields. And we talk about having refugees stay at our university dorms. We pay hotels and motels megabucks to house them while hundreds or more vacant and fully functional dormitories at closed and empty prisons. It is a secure area for training and transitioning new immigrants that need safety and protection. We have schools and vocational shops to facilitate education and training. What more do you want? I need clarification.
Do we really want to help people or line the pockets for political favors? Do we want to maintain safety and security for our new neighbors? The last time I checked, we were only three to six generations away from our immigrant families entering the USA.
Byron Ball
Warsaw