Editor:
The view this month is from the tractor seat we are baling hay just perfect weather low humidity light winds and 75 degrees. You couldn’t order a better weather forecast even from Amazon and they tell me you can get anything from them.
Our small farm now, we just make small square bales. We used to make only round bales but we sold the cows and now have alpacas and a few horses and if I am gone, my first wife and my daughter-in-law can manage feeding everything without starting a bigger piece of equipment.
My brother does 150 acres of hay a day all chopped and put in his bunk silo.
I find for me, since I retired, a lot less stress than trying to pay your bills on the farm now. I try very different things and have a ball doing it.
My neighbor asked what am I going to do with the two acres of sunflowers that I planted. I told him I am not sure after my bees are done with them because that is the only reason I planted them. It gives them a great shot of pollen in the late summer and early fall.
We did plant a huge strip of clover this spring for our bees and it is blossom now and it smells so wonderful to walk thru on the way to my bee yard.
This was a big week for my wife and I. We put 25 chickens in the freezer.
That was amazing — just seven weeks old and they weighted 6 to 7 pounds.
We then had our solar electric project finished the sun now furnishes all the electric our farm uses and runs my welder for those projects that I always have in my mind.
Last time I talked about our crank up phone and how our number was Corfu 234. Well, I got a letter in the mail that explanted that it was line 23 and the “4” was for four short rings I would like to thank whomever it was to settle that 60-year-old mystery for me.
One other thing that happened this week was the screen on my smartphone went black so off to the phone store. I went the young person behind the counter explanted to me that the phone was 15 months old and they don’t make it any more and the new technology was so much better I was better off getting a new — better — one.
Then they asked me what I thought. I told them I was very happy their company never made farm equipment because my newest tractor was a 1961 and it still works great and still does what it was intended to do and I could fix it myself.
Techonlogy — got love it or not.
Paul Trowbridge
Corfu