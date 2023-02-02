Editor:
Can’t believe that January is almost gone!
It seems like I just started the new year of 2023 and now I realize almost one whole month, has come and gone. I guess when one gets older, time just seems to fly by.
Although, it seems like it was only a few days ago that my precious husband, Richard went to be with the Lord. Yes, an entire year and several days have come and gone and I still miss him so very much. After 73 years of being together the time without him hangs heavy each and every day, and the quiet of the house is sometimes very loud. Of course I am not really alone as the Spirit of God is with me at all times.
Also, I could never wish him back as he would have been bed ridden and Richard would not have enjoyed living life like that. God knew best and I am blessed that Richard is now in heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. One of Richard’s favorite verses from the Bible was, Psalm 118:14, “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”(NIV) And he did; so I too, have to rejoice that I am alive and be glad.
The month of February is almost upon us and that is the month of love. I’m looking forward to all that February has to offer. Of course we have groundhog’s day, and if the ground hog sees his shadow we will have six more weeks of winter. Really? Even if the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow we will have two more months of winter, and you can count on that.
But there is the holiday in February, called “Valentine’s Day” and that is always a special time for all of us. Even if you don’t have a special someone in your life, we have Jesus and He is really one special valentine! God sent him to us over 2000 years ago, and the love that He brought into the world has lasted for thousands of years.
In Colossians 3:12-14 it says, “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves, with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on LOVE, which binds them all together in perfect unity.” (NIV)
Being dearly loved by God we can truly have a wonderful Valentine’s Day, if we choose Jesus as our Savior (Valentine) and love Him with all our hearts, and souls and minds. Remember that the Bible is God’s LOVE LETTER to all of us…
We will always have those days of cold winter weather in the months of February and March but with that one special day of love thrown in, we can survive those winter months knowing that those warmer days of spring are just around the corner. And as I stated earlier, in my letter, this is the day that the Lord has made so let us rejoice and be glad, and I can do that right here at my kitchen table.
Jean Rudolph
Akron