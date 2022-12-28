December 15, 2022
It’s the month of December and that means that Christmas is right around the corner. This will be a much different Christmas for me this year as I will be celebrating the Birth of Jesus without my dear husband, Richard; and he will be celebrating his first Christmas in heaven, with Jesus.
Jesus was born over 2000 years ago, but long before he was born the Jewish people had been looking for their Messiah to come. It was prophesied in the Old Testament in Isaiah 7:14 “Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.”(NIV) They didn’t know when that would happen and I don’t think they were ready for Him and they weren’t prepared.
In the New Testament in the book of Luke, chapter one it tells us that in the small village of Nazareth an angel appeared to a virgin, named Mary and told her that she was chosen to birth God’s Son. This angel also appeared to Joseph, who was engaged to Mary, and told him that he was to take Mary as his wife, and be the earthly father of her son, and he was to give him the name of Jesus.
Now it had been prophesied that the Messiah would be born in Bethlehem. A decree from Caesar was issued that all of the world should be taxed, and that meant that Joseph would have to go to Bethlehem to register, since he was of the house and lineage of David. Of course Mary had to go with him and being pregnant in her last month it was going to be hard for Mary to travel. The only means of travel, in those days was to walk or ride a donkey. Whatever way they traveled, it would take a long time to go those 90 miles from Nazareth to Bethlehem.
When they reached Bethlehem, the Bible says in Luke 2:6-7, “And so it was, that, while they were there, the time came for the baby to be born and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths, and placed him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.” (NIV)
Yes, Jesus came as a baby, without much fanfare or any family there to greet Him. No clean, sterile hospital, doctors or nurses, or grandparents to dote over him. Only a manger with hay and a few animals greeted this new born King.
But there were shepherds that came to see him. In Luke 2: 15-17 it says, ”When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, ‘Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.’ So they hurried off, and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby lying in a manger. When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child.”(NIV)
Yes, the prophesies of Jesus coming to earth as a baby to save men’s souls have been fulfilled, but the Scriptures also tell us that Jesus is coming again. Not as a baby this time but as a Redeemer. We have been told that there will be signs in the moon and stars, and when earthly events get so bad and sin abounds, we should be looking for and expecting Jesus to come again. Just as the disciples saw Jesus return to heaven in a cloud after the resurrection, He will return to earth to claim those who have accepted His gift of salvation. We will meet him in the air as it says in, Luke 21:27 “At that time they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.” (NIV)
What a beautiful account of Jesus birth and what a wonderful promise that He is coming again! And we can read all about it in the Bible. So, don’t look for Jesus in that manger in Bethlehem, He is no longer there. But, you will find Him in the hearts of those who have accepted His gift of Salvation and are living for Him.
This Christmas won’t you accept that Gift of Jesus, and celebrate Christmas with me right here at my Kitchen Table.
Jean Rudolph
Akron