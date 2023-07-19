Editor:
When the school year ends, the Summer Food Service Program offers free, healthy meals to kids and teens at schools, parks, libraries, community centers and other family-friendly locations. These meals fill the nutrition gap for students who rely on school breakfast and lunch. No application or sign-up is needed—kids can just drop by when meals are served.
Summer meals will be especially important this year as families face rising prices at the grocery store. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can also help families stretch their grocery budgets and put more food on the table.
SNAP provides monthly benefits to spend at local grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and other participating retailers.
With summer meals and SNAP, kids get the nutrition they need to learn, grow and thrive, and their families have more to spend at the grocery store each month
The Nutrition Outreach and Education Program (NOEP) can help you find local summer meal sites, learn if you may be eligible for SNAP, and complete and submit a SNAP application. For free and confidential help, contact:
Suzanne Flierl
NOEP Coordinator, Wyoming County
Food For All
(585) 664-8290 or ffanrcwyoming@gmail.com