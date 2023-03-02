Editor:
History repeating itself?
What’s all this talk about the government “banning” gas stoves? It reminds me of what happened 40 years ago.
Back in the early 1980s, almost every car and truck had a carburetor. They were cheap to produce and were basically reliable (when kept clean and in a good state of tune.) So why can’t you buy a car/truck with a carburetor nowadays?
Well, we had a really bad air pollution problem in some cities. Tailpipe emissions would get trapped in the atmosphere and create smog. Nobody denied it. You could see it, smell it, breathe it in and choke on it.
So the government implemented strict new tailpipe emission limits, (as well as better fuel economy standards.) The carburetor could not meet these new standards. Only computerized fuel injection systems could. As a result, air quality improved dramatically.
Did the government ban carburetors? No. You can still purchase one today. But even ‘Hot Rodders’ and many racing organizations have embraced fuel injection.
So, when you hear that the government is not “encouraging” gas stoves usage, ask why, and remember my little history lesson.
Ernie Orgar Jr.
Lyndonville
