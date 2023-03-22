What do you do when you receive your Genesee County property-tax bill in the mail? I read mine, and am always intrigued by the county listing the amount of the county budget that goes to pay for Medicaid, the medical assistance program for low-income and no-income residents.
The bill lists it as “NYS Medicaid Mandate”. I assume the “NYS” is New York State. For the most-recent budget, for 2022, the percentage for Medicaid was approximately 33% of the total budget! That percentage held for the two previous years too, 2020 and 2021 (so we have a good control period here, three consecutive years).
So,when I read thedailynewsonline.com report of 2/23/23 that the county currently has a windfall of $2 million, I guess from unexpected sales tax collections or reinstated gasoline taxes, I started to pay attention. And that the county will distribute that manna from heaven to Batavia city, and towns, and villages in Genesee County.
Wait one bloody minute here! Why not use the godsend to pay for some of the $9.9 million Medicaid expenses in 2022,and thus maybe reduce my property-tax,if only by a miniscule amount? Or issue me a rebate check for my portion of the savings? Or reduce the Medicaid expense in the next budget, for 2023,by $2 million? Too simple proposals, coming from my too simple mind? You tell me!
Anyway, Mr. Landers, the County Manager, and his yes-men and yes-women on the Genesee County Legislature, have decided to go ahead with the $2 million distribution to the city, towns, and villages. And they in turn, will no doubt go ahead with the baksheesh to finance pie-in-the sky and pork-barrel projects, sweet-heart deals,and otherwise, boondoggles. Was there even any consideration of relief for the taxpayers?
Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for medical assistance for the needy, and for myself not being a selfish person. But meanwhile, I don’t see any gain in my pocket from this $2 million giveaway! Do you, fellow Genesee County taxpayers?
Incidentally, what is the line on the county tax bill, ”Genesee County Water”? $16.80 for 2022, $11.40 for 2021, and $8.24 for 2020, in my case? Oh,never mind! You won’t even rebate that paltry amount from the $2 million! Cruel Thanks for nothing, Mr.Landers and county legislators!
