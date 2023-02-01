Editor:
“Letter: ‘Green energy’ isn’t a cure-all,” Jan. 28, makes some good points. We certainly need a better grid structure. (Numerous projects are already underway to expand and upgrade it.) Geothermal is a smart choice.
However, nuclear power, with its radioactive waste, is not clean. Dams kill off entire ecosystems, cutting Native people off from their historically threatened lifeways, and are a responsible party in the growing water crisis. However, we are tapping into a huge Quebec dam for the Champlain Hudson Power Express.
We can’t be swayed by myths of wind and solar intermittence causing grid failures. The more wind and solar are added for energy generation, the more stable the grid becomes. A good example is Texas, now using wind power for 20% of their electricity, has experienced increased grid reliability since 2007. Wind power outperformed gas plants in the recent blackout as the latter froze and shut down.
Solar and wind power back up one another, as wind increases at night. Offshore winds are a steady source.
Nuclear reactors are shut down for extended periods, planned and unplanned, getting more frequent as climate change worsens.
Yes, we’re going to keep using gas until we can build enough renewables, but we cannot meet our climate mandate by locking ourselves into more polluting gas plants and pipelines. Governor Kathy Hochul must expedite the wind and solar projects that will address the climate crisis, and give us safe, clean electricity.
Joanne Scanlon
Rush
